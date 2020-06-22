T.I. Apologizes to Daughter Deyjah Harris Following Hymen Comments

Instagram

‘I comprehend how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may well have been and I hold myself accountable and get complete duty,’ T.I. admits in a new episode of his actuality present.

T.I. is striving to mend his connection with daughter Deyjah Harris for building public that he routinely checked her hymen to make absolutely sure that she’s virgin. In a new episode of “T.I. & Small: Good friends & Relatives Hustle” which aired on Monday, June 22, the rapper could be observed apologizing to Deyjah right after the latter ignored him for the duration of their journey in Mexico back in 2019.

Tip then reached out to Deyjah’s mom Ranniqua who created him comprehend why speaking about taking Deyjah to gynecologist in public was incorrect. “I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility,” T.I. admitted. “I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said.”

“I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady. I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is – make sure you get the lesson,” he continued.

In spite of that, the two T.I. and Deyjah stated in their separate confessionals that they did not truly feel like they really should be the a single to attain out to the other initial. Nonetheless, Deyjah later on allow her mom communicate on her behalf in an interview on Tip’s podcast. “Ask your daughter, and whether she tells you yes or no – believe her!” Ranniqua advised him.

“At the end of the day, whether or not her hymen is intact isn’t telling of whether or not she had sex. So if you tell the doctor to check her hymen, and she told you she hasn’t done anything, but her hymen is broken, and she’s telling the truth, now you’re coming down on her and telling her she’s lying,” she extra.

Prior to this, Deyjah admitted to feeling “embarassed” right after she initial discovered out that she was becoming talked on the web. “I’m scrolling on Twitter and I see I’m tagged in a post and all I see is ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title. I just knew,” she opened up. “My heart sank. I’m very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.”

Sharing that she was “uncomfortable” becoming all over her dad following the drama, Deyjah extra, “I’m embarrassed, for sure. I’m trying to put it in the back of my mind so I’m not really thinking about it. I know it’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since I was a child.” She went on to say, “I just can’t really be around him right now.”