Swizz Beatz responds by calling Drake A ‘P * ssy’!

Followers never look to get a Drake Verzuz anytime quickly, right after a clip from Swizz Beatz calling Drake “p * ssy” for a Busta Rhymes collaboration went viral.

In the video, Busta was annoyed by a collaboration in which he claimed that Drake was only interested in catching up with Dilla. The track was later on leaked and Swizz appeared to think that the leak could have come from Drizzy’s camp.

“Because at the end of the day, n * ggas is p * ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Come on,” Swizz stated in the convo.

