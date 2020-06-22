Sutapa Sikdar shares her thoughts on the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide



On June 14th, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput claimed his lifestyle and this terrible information shocked absolutely everyone. Netizens nonetheless have taken on themselves to communicate for the actor and a good deal of negativity has been spreading on social media. These days Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares her up to date thoughts on the reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sutapa had shared a media report the place a psychiatrist’s quote was utilised to hyperlink it to Sushant’s suicide. She was shocked to know that the physician had not unveiled something to the media and Sutapa was stunned how carelessly assumptions have been produced behind the youthful actor’s lifestyle and his fatal act. She says, “posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn’t divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It’s not only about sushant singh Rajput it’s also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news. My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now!”

She even further wrote that one particular ought to not pass judgements on social media as no one particular understands what’s the genuine reality, “We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it’s sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media. Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!”

She even further adds by saying that absolutely everyone has forgotten how to present respect for the dead, “Dealing with grief could from time to time make you really compassionate to some others.. Ache can be looked at some thing to find out from. I was really pained when individuals have been much more vicious and vacuous in pretext of staying sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have fully forgotten to present respect for the dead and reside wiser.” Very well explained!

Irrfan’s wife even further apologizes for sharing a hyperlink which was misleading, “Grieving method can be also productive fellow beings.some one particular sent me the beneath post and how irresponsible is that!!! How even further reduced can media fall?I indicate does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Very well you acquired your two minutes glory but you ought to be the final man or woman to be in this work in initially location. And ought to be banned by the health-related faculty for demeaning residing individuals by sharing his individual particulars.”