SAN BRUNO ( SF) — A suspect has been arrested soon after a burglary on the campus of Capuchino High School in San Bruno, police reported.

San Bruno police officers responded at about two:38 a.m. Friday morning to a burglary alarm at the college found at 1501 Magnolia Avenue, in San Bruno.

On arrival, officers detained a suspect with no incident as he attempted to flee the campus, police mentioned. The investigation exposed that the unidentified 33-yr-outdated Oakland resident had smashed a window to a creating at the college and eliminated many objects which includes musical instruments from within.

The suspect was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on business burglary. All residence was returned to the college.

Any person with any data relevant to this crime was urged to get hold of the San Bruno Police Division at (650) 616-7100 or [email protected] Facts can be left anonymously.