Sunny Leone’s kids put up a cute performance for Daniel Weber on Father’s Day

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are in Los Angeles suitable now with their kids, Nisha, Asher and Noah. Celebrating Father’s Day right now, their kids put up a cute very little performance for Daniel on the song, I’m Only Me When I’m With You. In the video, you can Daniel enjoying the performance, as Sunny guides the youngsters with the dance actions. Nisha follows her mom to perfection with the two very little boys appears to be dancing to their very own beat. Nevertheless, the munchkins impress with their dance performance and depart you mushy.

Creating a message for Daniel on her children’s behalf, Sunny posted, “The best papa in the world! You make us whole and are the reason we are who we are! Thank you for being you and loving us so much! I love you baby. Happy Fathers Day!”

Daniel also had a beautiful message for his youngsters and Sunny, “So much has changed in the past year. It’s a happy day and a sad day !!! It feels great yet it hurts !!! The irony of life is when you stride toward building something and are then proud of it , you don’t always get to share it with the person you wanted most to see and be proud of you !!! Love you Dad and I know your fine xoxo !! Hope to be a fraction of what you have achieved and the father you were and always will be !!! You always seemed to have it together and under control!!! And to Sunny , its only possible because of you !!! We all just do the best we know how and hope it turns out ok!!! D;)X!!!”

Test out their beautiful dance performance under.