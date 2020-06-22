Student brawl at controversial Greater Shepparton Secondary College sparks parents’ concerns

Video has emerged of an on-campus brawl at a controversial new higher college in north-east Victoria.

Fists fly and 1 pupil tumbles to the ground as the scuffle unfolds, with yelling and shouting heightening the lunchtime chaos at Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s (GSSC) Mooroopna campus.

Inside seconds, a workers member actions in and the crowd dissipates.

Video has emerged of a college brawl in Victoria. ()

GSSC’s Executive Principal Genevieve Simson explained final Wednesday’s incident was “contrary to the values” of the college.

“The College has taken appropriate action following the incident and wellbeing supports have been offered for affected staff and students,” Ms Simson explained in a statement.

“These incidents do not reflect the safe and supportive culture being built at Greater Shepparton Secondary College or the behaviour of the overwhelming majority of our students.”

Mother and father have raised their concerns about the incident. ()

But the video has sparked concern amid mothers and fathers in the local community, with some describing it as “heart-breaking”.

Mom Robyn Boschetti advised it was only a matter of prior to tensions came to a head at the secondary school, which has divided view considering that its ‘super-school’ notion was unveiled.

A lot more than 3000 college students, from many years seven to 12, will be taught on the similar campus by 2022.

The Greater Shepparton Secondary College has been a controversial endeavour. ()

“You’re throwing all different cultures and people together. It was going to happen,” Mrs Boschetti explained.

“It’s scary to have kids in this system with behaviour like that.”

Grandparent and former instructor, Jenny Houlihan, explained she’s anxious about the welfare of workers.

“There’s only so much you can ask our principals and teachers to do,” Ms Houlihan explained.