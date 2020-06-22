Stranger Things’ David Harbour Teases Hopper’s Resurrection and “Darker Palette” In Season 4

At this stage, season 3 of Stranger Issues feels like it essentially did come out in the 80s.

It truly is by some means only been about a yr given that we all witnessed the Battle of Starcourt, and then its devastating conclusion in which it appeared that Hopper (David Harbour) was killed in an explosion, and then the Byers family members moved out of Hawkins.

The finale’s last moments produced us believe possibly Hopper had survived and was now in a Russian prison, and then Netflix confirmed for us all that Hopper is alive, even though not always very well, as he is a prisoner in Kamchatka “where he will face dangers both human…and other.” We’ll quickly discover out precisely what is going on with Hopper in season 4, even though it really is going to be a prolonged wait. Manufacturing had barely started out when it had to shut down due to the pandemic, and has not however resumed.

Deadline not too long ago interviewed Harbour and creators Matt and Ross Duffer for their Contenders series, and Harbour about season 3 and what comes upcoming in season 4, which includes a deep dive into Hopper’s previous and existing.