Steve Buscemi Praised for Bringing Authenticity to ‘The King of Staten Island’

Director Judd Apatow and cast members Pete Davidson and Bill Burr have opend up about their practical experience functioning with the former firefighter-turned-actor in the semi-biography movie.

The film, a semi-biography of comedian Pete Davidson‘s daily life, specials with a misplaced 20-a thing making an attempt to come to terms with the death of his fireman father, and Buscemi plays a veteran firefighter.

The stars of the movie and Apatow knew they have been producing magic when Buscemi was on set for firehouse scenes, since he served as a firefighter in New York in the 1980s and he returned to volunteer with the force soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Major Apple.

Comedian Bill Burr, who also portrays a fireman in the movie, says, “You know when you’re watching a pro. The way Steve did it, the muscle memory was there.”

Davidson adds, “Steve crushed it, and the fact that he was also a fireman made it special. That man is so sweet he makes me cry looking at his face.”

And director Apatow insists the “Reservoir Dogs” star “was not acting, he was venting”.

Burr also appreciated paying time at a genuine fire station, hanging out with movie advisor John Sorrentino, who was a shut buddy of Davidson’s late father in genuine daily life.

“One of the first things we did was go to Pete’s dad’s firehouse (in Brooklyn Heights),” Bill explains. “That was super emotional. We went downstairs and there was all this 9/11 memorabilia, and I thought about how they had lost so many guys in that firehouse. I remember John Sorrentino going, ‘Alright, it’s been long enough I can talk about it now’.”

“I thought, ‘There is no way I’m going to do this justice. Do they realise who they hired?’ I was very humbled and nervous.”

Davidson’s father, Scott, died on 9/11 in 2001 when Pete was only 7.