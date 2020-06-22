South LA Police Chase Ends In Violent Wreck; Woman Dead, 3 Hurt – Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A younger lady who authorities feel took component in an armed carjacking was killed, and 3 males have been harm, following a police chase and crash in South Los Angeles late Sunday evening.

In accordance to Los Angeles police, the incident started when a guy and lady carjacked a driver at gunpoint at the intersection of West 25th Street and South Congress Avenue.

Police found the stolen car or truck — with the male suspect behind the wheel and the female suspect in the front passenger seat — and gave chase.

Close to 11:50 p.m., about 3 miles from the scene of the carjacking, the suspects slammed into a car or truck which was building a left flip at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 60th Street, police stated.

The effect sent the motor vehicles careening into numerous parked vehicles.

The lady died at the scene. The male suspect was taken to a hospital, as have been two innocent males who have been in the car or truck that was struck.

All 3 males have been stated to be steady, even though the precise nature of their injuries have been not launched.

A gun was recovered from the stolen car or truck, police stated.

“Who knows what the situation was, but they did commit this carjacking, which is unfortunate, and now one female lost her life,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez advised CBSLA early Monday morning.

No names have been launched. The conditions stay beneath investigation.