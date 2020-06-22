South Korea fighting ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 as WHO reports record daily rise in global cases

South Korea is going by means of a 2nd wave of coronavirus, well being officials warned on Monday.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centres for Disorder Management and Prevention, mentioned the nation was now going by means of a 2nd wave of the virus in a televised briefing.

Meanwhile, the Planet Wellbeing Organization (WHO) reported a record improve in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the complete increasing by 183,20 in a -hour time period.

The WHO mentioned the largest improve was in North and South America. The improve in cases comes as nations start to chill out lockdown measures.

Korea had managed to management the outbreak with an lively testing and get hold of tracing campaign, soon after reporting all over 500 new cases per day in early March.

But considering that late May possibly, it began to record all over 40 to 50 new cases per day, largely from the Seoul metropolitan region, the place about half of South Korea’s 51 million men and women dwell.

Almost 200 infections had been linked to personnel at a door-to-door product sales corporation in the capital, which largely employed men and women in excess of 60.

A different 70 cases had been traced to a table tennis club in a different element of Seoul, the place members also transmitted the virus at a church.

A different cluster has been reported in the central city of Daejeon, suggesting the virus has begun to spread far more broadly.

There is also been a current improve in imported cases, which prompted authorities to halt supplying new visas for travellers from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The mayor of Seoul, Park Won-quickly, mentioned the city could reimpose more powerful social distancing measures if the daily improve in infections does not slow to an regular of 30 in excess of the up coming 3 days.

“If Seoul gets penetrated (by the virus), the entire Republic of Korea gets penetrated,” he mentioned Monday in a televised briefing, referring to South Korea by its formal identify.

An encouraging signal arrived on Monday, when South Korea reported fewer than 20 cases for the initial in practically a month.

But the mayor warned the nation hazards getting as a lot of as 800 new cases a day a month from now if it fails to stem latest trends in transmissions.

Park Won-quickly mentioned the primary reproduction amount of virus carriers, which measures the amount of infections induced by an personal, has reached practically one.eight for the time period amongst April 30 and June 11. Any amount over 1 signifies a developing epidemic.