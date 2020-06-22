South Korea Calls John Bolton’s Claims ‘Distorted’

South Korea’s presidential workplace stated John Bolton painted a distorted image of diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, joining the Trump administration in criticizing a memoir from the U.S. former nationwide safety adviser.

“It does not depict accurate facts,” Chung Eui-yong, the director of nationwide safety, stated in a statement Monday from the workplace of President Moon Jae-in. Chung was referring to what Bolton wrote regarding nuclear disarmament discussions in between the U.S., South Korea and North Korea. “A considerable portion of it is distorted,” he stated, with no elaborating.

Chung was a essential player in negotiations foremost up to the then-unprecedented meeting in between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim in June 2018. He uncovered Kim’s willingness to open nuclear talks soon after a journey to Pyongyang and days later on in the course of a take a look at to the White Home announced Trump’s agreement to meet with the North Korean leader.

Bolton stated Trump’s wish to location his individual interests ahead of the country’s extended to his dealings with planet leaders which include Kim. A longtime advocate of a additional assertive technique to North Korea, Bolton hammered Trump more than his choice to meet Kim final June in the Demilitarized Zone just before Pyongyang had taken important techniques to dismantle its nuclear plan.

“If he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone in Korea, there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States,” Bolton advised ABC Information.

The Trump administration has sought to block the publication of Bolton’s guide — “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” — arguing it contained delicate data associated to nationwide safety. The president has stated the book’s allegations about him are “lies.”

