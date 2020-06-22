South Bay Hair Stylists Push Health Officials For Reopening Date – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — The owners of barbershops and hair and nail salons are expressing aggravation and increasing impatience with the Santa Clara County Public Health Division, criticizing the lack of a clear timeline enabling them to reopen.

“I feel it’s time that Santa Clara County give us a date. And I didn’t think there was a voice out there representing our industry,” stated Erica Martin, the master stylist at W’s Salon in Santana Row.

Martin gave voice to her aggravation on social media in a submit that is sharply important of the overall health division and has gone viral.

“I feel like my career is slipping away. I’ve spent more than 10 years in this industry building a clientele that took me a long time. And right now, they want to get in and get their hair done and they’re not going to wait any longer,” explained Martin.

Santa Clara County was broadly praised for staying a single of the initially in the nation to apply keep-at-household orders to curb the spread of the virus. But that cautious, wait-and-see method has more and more draw criticism from organizations keen to reopen.

“We just feel it’s not fair. Our livelihoods are being taken away. So a lot of us feel like the rug is being pulled from underneath our feet and we feel helpless,” stated Dave Diggs, the proprietor of Barbers Inc. in San Jose.

Diggs says his barbers are licensed by the state and skilled in excellent hygiene. He says he does not fully grasp why they are not staying provided the green light to reopen.

The overall health division issued a statement which reads in aspect, “As we have seen in numerous states that have opened up quickly with wide ranging results, it is best to slowly and judiciously open up our county.”

Nevertheless, a lot of salon owners, stylists and barbers say they think they could reopen with much less possibility of infection that other industries that are by now back in enterprise.

“Santa Clara hasn’t been clear about the date we’re allowed to reopen. What we knew three and a half months ago was that we were shutting down to help flatten the curve. And now it seems like we’re shutting down trying to cure COVID-19,” stated Carlos Letelier, proprietor of Limon Salon.

Santa Clara County overall health officials final eased restrictions with a round of reopenings on June 6th. 3 weeks from that date — this coming Friday — was when officials stated they would up coming re-assess the up coming phase of reopening organizations.