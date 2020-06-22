Sonam Kapoor Speaks Out on the Ongoing Debate on Nepotism

Sonam Kapoor, along with quite a few star children of Bollywood, is dealing with the heat from netizens on the subject of nepotism which they feel to be a significant cause behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing away. On Father’s Day, Sonam took to social media and determined to shut down these trolls by generating a daring statement.



Sonam wrote that she’s proud of her father and will never ever deny her privileges. She explained that her father has worked tough to be prosperous and is working with his accomplishment for the advantage of his personal loved ones. Sonam’s submit study, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.” You can study the tweet beneath.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020







Sonam generally is recognized to talk up on anything she finds to be incorrect and this time she’s performed it yet again.



