Sonakshi Sinha shares a great video to get the negativity out on social media



The trolling culture is definitely unfavorable and relatively depressing that one particular faces on social networks. Detrimental memes and abuse from trolls definitely make the digital globe a dark location to be. It is no wonder that Sonakshi Sinha left Twitter to remove ineffective trolling and rather emphasis on greater issues. Currently, the actress has shared a great video to demonstrate every person who is the genuine winner of her action.



Immediately after Sonakshi Sinha left Twitter, the unfavorable remarks continued on his abrupt determination. The actress had far more than 15 million followers on Twitter and her determination to depart her followers was really remarkable, but at the identical time understandable. Currently, the actress has shared a video in which she appears at the camera as if she have been seeking for another person and then, with a snap of her fingers, she disappears. Her legend also tells us that she does not care what folks have to draw conclusions about her disappearance from Twitter, considering that leaving negativity behind, she is the authentic winner right here.

Right here are excerpts from the Dabangg girl’s submit, “How I got off Twitter and walked away from negativity. Some people celebrate like they’ve won something … I’m happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na … lagne do , kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But let’s be honest, I have cut off the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I have taken away YOUR power so I can say whatever you want to me, my family and my friends. I have taken away the access you had for me, which I had given you with so much confidence. So there is only one winner here. Me. ”

Read through the whole publication right here.

A number of actors have left great remarks on this submit and encouraged every person to spread enjoy and positivity. Social media has turn into genuinely toxic for some of our celebrities on social media as netizens are spreading unfavorable tweets towards them. Sonam Kapoor also shared a series of unfavorable messages he has been getting on Instagram and hateful texts, that is only producing social media a essential globe to be in.