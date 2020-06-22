Siberian town hits record 38C over weekend amid heat wave

A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature selection has recorded a new substantial amid a heat wave that is contributing to significant forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 C on Saturday, in accordance to Pogoda i Klimat, a web site that compiles Russian meteorological information.

The town is found over the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about four,660 kilometres northeast of Moscow.

The town of about one,300 residents is acknowledged by Guinness Globe Information for the most intense temperature selection, with a reduced of -68 C to a past substantial of 37.two C.

Substantially of Siberia this yr has had unseasonably substantial temperatures, primary to sizeable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, far more than 275,000 hectares are burning, in accordance to Avialesokhrana, the government company that monitors forest fires.