Shaquille O’Neal to Take Part in Eating Contest and Lip-Sync Battle for Charity

WENN

Shaquille O’Neal will be competing towards Rob Gronkowski in a virtual social justice fundraising celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, DaBaby, Steve Aoki, Diplo, and far more.

The basketball star and American football tight finish are joining forces for the 3-hour livestream on June 27, 2020, with all proceeds going to NAACP Empowerment Applications and the Boys & Women Clubs of America.

Announcing the occasion, which will be livestreamed free of charge on ShaqvsGronk.com and simulcast across far more than 20 other platforms, which include LiveXLive, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Twitter, O’Neal labelled the broadcast a “Party with a Purpose.”

Explaining he hoped to unite American citizens amid ongoing unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, he shared, “We want to be sensitive to people… We just want to bring a little joy. There’s a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We’re gonna continue to do our part.”

Snoop, DaBaby, Steve Aoki, Diplo, and Carnage will supply musical performances in the course of the demonstrate with O’Neal also generating an physical appearance as DJ Diesel.

It will also attribute O’Neal and Gronkowski competing in a series of difficulties, which include a lip-sync battle and a chicken-wing-consuming contest. Each and every time O’Neal wins, a donation will be produced to the Boys & Women Clubs of America. When Gronkowski wins, a donation goes to the NAACP Empowerment Applications.

The event’s spouse, restaurant delivery support DoorDash, has pledged to donate one particular meal for each viewer who livestreams the occasion – up to one.25 million meals – via its partnership with Feeding America.

The occasion, dubbed Shaq’s Entertaining Home vs. Gronk Seaside virtual celebration, will get area June 27, 2020 at eight P.M. ET.