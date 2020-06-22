Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Origin Story for Aaron Carter’s Hit Song, “That’s How I Beat Shaq”

So, how did Aaron Carter beat Shaq?

Nowadays, Shaquille O’Neal almost stopped by E! Information co-host Scott Tweedie‘s Instagram series, HappE! Hour, to examine Krispy Kreme’s bite-sized packaged donuts (readily available in all Walmart snack aisles by July 2020). As Shaq previously mentioned on Pop of the Morning, he is Krispy Kreme’s resolution coach.

Nevertheless, throughout this unique chat, the basketball legend also exposed the origin story behind Carter’s 2001 hit single and music video, “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

As the retired athlete recalled, he grew to become acquainted with youthful Aaron Carter when Nick Carter‘s then unknown vocal group, Backstreet Boys, recorded their demo at his residence.

“One of my worst mistakes ever was not signing the Backstreet Boys,” Shaq reflected. “They recorded their first album in my house, ’cause they were just kids trying to come up with a demo. I think I charged them $5 an hour for my studio.”

Per Shaq, he “knew the Carters very well,” specifically as “Aaron would always come over.”