Shahid Kapoor pens down a special note as Kabir Singh completes a year after release

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is one particular of the largest hits of Bollywood in latest instances. The movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the unique Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh, even though scoring massive at the box workplace, also acquired criticism from particular sections of the audience.

Yesterday, as the movie finished a year submit release, Shahid Kapoor manufactured a special submit devoted to the movie. Shahid took to Instagram and wrote, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!”

Shahid also took a dig at people who criticised the movie by creating, “In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.”

He ultimately concluded the submit by thanking his group for the movie. “And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani , @sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe.” He wrote. Consider a seem at the submit beneath.











Kabir Singh advised the story of a younger health care university pupil dealing with anger problems. The movie mostly showcases his downfall to medicines and alcohol after dropping out on the really like of his existence Preeti (Kiara Advani).