See Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Cutely Photobomb Her Parents

Cardi B not long ago took to Instagram to share a photograph of her 23-month-outdated daughter Kulture crashing her photograph with Offset.

“Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture?” the 27-yr-outdated rapper captioned the sweet snapshot. “And she know she did it on purpose.”

The “Bodak Yellow” star donned a green snakeskin dress and accessorized her search with a matching neon Hermes Birkin bag for the relatives outing. Meanwhile, the Migos celeb wore a blue sweatshirt, orange vest and jeans. As for Kulture, she was a mini fashionista in what appeared to be a Burberry dress and matching sneakers.

In accordance to The Day-to-day Mail, the trio loved a exclusive dinner at Tao’s Los Angeles on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day. They loved cocktails, sushi, steak and much more with loved ones. Cardi also posted video clips of their scrumptious meal on Instagram and shared footage of the stacks of $20 payments on the table.

“Father’s Day gift,” she wrote on the social network.