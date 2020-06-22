Second Evins Regional Juvenile Center Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Dallas / Fort Worth

EDINBURG, Texas () – The Texas Juvenile Justice Division has announced that a 2nd youth advancement coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg examined beneficial for the coronavirus.

In accordance to a release, the outcomes of the check have been acquired Sunday afternoon.

“The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee,” in accordance to a statement launched by the division. “Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and staff members will be asked to self-isolate following CDC guidelines.” mentioned the release.

A prior beneficial situation at Evins was confirmed on Saturday, June 20.

No kids in any facility statewide has examined beneficial at this time, in accordance to the release.

The division mentioned a complete of 7 employees members at amenities have examined beneficial for COVID-19.

The other 4 are at the Giddings State College and there is a single other employee who examined beneficial at the Gainesville State College.

