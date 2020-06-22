Sean Connery Offers His 007 House for $33 Million

WENN

The former James Bond actor is finding rid of his France house which was featured in the traditional 007 film ‘Never Say In no way Again’ as he puts the residence on the industry.

–

Sir Sean Connery is promoting his James Bond house in the South of France.

The Scottish film star has place the Cap de Good pad, which featured in the 007 movie “In no way Say In no way Once more“, on the industry for $33.87 million.

The 1 acre estate functions landscaped terraces, a saltwater pool, breathtaking views in excess of Good and the Previous Port, two full two-bedroom guest homes, and a personnel apartment.

The 5-storey principal residence also comes with an elevator, 5 bedrooms, and a fitness center.