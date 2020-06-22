Scott Disick Pokes Fun at Kourtney Kardashian Romance Rumors With Flirty Comment

Seems like Scott Disick is taking part in into the lingering romance rumors between him and the mom of his 4 young children, Kourtney Kardashian.

As supporters may well recall, earlier this month, supporters started speculating about a single of the Maintaining Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram posts. Kourtney posted a photograph to her social media account the place she’s witnessed holding a child lamb on a farm but which is not what caught fans’ attention—the actuality Television star was rocking baggy blue jeans a red, white and blue flannel shirt.

In accordance to a fan web page, Kourtney appeared to be sporting the actual a single previously worn by her ex Scott.

Now, it seems to be like Scott could have read through up on these speculations.

On Monday afternoon, the KUWTK shared two pictures of herself in Wyoming sporting white knee-substantial boots and a yellow, light blue and white flannel shirt.

Then like clockwork, a fan web page observed that Scott left a comment on her Instagram publish. “Cute shirt,” Scott wrote.