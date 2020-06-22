Saudi Arabia says annual hajj pilgrimage will go on with ‘limited numbers’

Saudi Arabia stated Tuesday that due to the fact of the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of persons will be permitted to execute the annual hajj pilgrimage that historically draws all around two million Muslims from all around the globe.

The determination comes right after weeks of speculation above regardless of whether Saudi Arabia would cancel the pilgrimage altogether or make it possible for the hajj to be held in symbolic numbers.

It really is unclear why the government waited until eventually just 5 weeks just before the hajj to announce its determination, but the timing signifies the sensitivity all around significant choices regarding the hajj that have an effect on Muslims all around the globe.

Saudi kings have for generations assumed titles as custodians of Islam’s holiest websites, and their oversight of the hajj is a supply of prestige and influence amid Muslims globally.

The hajj also generates all around $six billion in income for the government each and every 12 months.

Saudi Arabia has under no circumstances cancelled the hajj in the just about 90 many years given that the nation was founded.

Dangers related with huge gatherings

The government stated its determination to dramatically restrict the quantity of pilgrims was aimed at preserving international public overall health due to the lack of a vaccine or a remedy for people contaminated, as very well as the dangers related with huge gatherings of persons.

Regardless of taking early and unprecedented measures to manage the spread of the virus domestically, Saudi Arabia has a single of the highest charges of coronavirus infections in the Middle East, with additional than 161,000 complete confirmed instances and one,307 deaths.

The hajj is a single of the largest gatherings on Earth, with pilgrims staying in shut confines and strolling and praying shoulder-to-shoulder.

A stampede in 2015 triggered additional than two,400 deaths.

“This decision was taken to ensure hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective,” the government statement stated.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj stated only persons of a variety of nationalities currently residing in the nation would be permitted to execute the huge pilgrimage, which is set to commence this 12 months at the finish of July.

The government did not specify how quite a few persons would be permitted to get component.

The hajj centres all around 5 extreme days of worship and rituals in Mecca, nonetheless pilgrims commonly commence arriving to Saudi Arabia via its principal gateway city of Jiddah weeks and even months in advance.

Security a ‘top priority’

Saudi Arabia stated its “top priority is to always enable Muslim pilgrims to perform the hajj and Umrah rites safely and securely.”

It defended its determination on religious grounds, as very well, saying that the teachings of Islam need the preservation of human existence.

Saudi Arabia’s prime council of clerics swiftly issued a statement saying the determination is in line with Islamic Shariah law.

The hajj pilgrimage commonly draws about two million Muslims a 12 months to go to websites this kind of as the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque, viewed on Feb. 27, 2020, just just before fears of the coronavirus shut it down. (Abdel Ghani Bashir/AFP/Getty Pictures)

Executing the hajj is central to Islam and a single of the religion’s 5 pillars. All ready-bodied Muslims are needed to execute the hajj when in their lifetime, with quite a few conserving cash their complete lives to afford the journey.

The hajj is viewed as a opportunity to wipe clean previous sins and start off fresh.

Pilgrims shed symbols of materialism, as females forgo makeup and perfume and put on loose-fitting clothes and a head covering, although males dress in seamless, white terrycloth garments meant to emphasize the equality of all Muslims just before God.

Suspensions, closures and restrictions

Saudi Arabia had currently suspended the smaller sized 12 months-round Umrah pilgrimage earlier this 12 months and closed the Grand Mosque in Mecca, house to Islam’s holiest web-site, to the public.

The city of Mecca was also below a rigid -hour curfew for additional than two months.

Earlier this 12 months, the Saudi government closed the Grand Mosque, viewed in August 2019. The city of Mecca was also below a rigid -hour curfew for additional than two months. (Amr Nabil/The Connected Press)

Though Saudi Arabia has lifted some restrictions in latest days, the Umrah continues to be suspended and the country’s borders stay shut to site visitors and visitors.

Indonesia and Malaysia, which mixed send all around a quarter-million Muslims to the hajj just about every 12 months, had currently announced they would not be sending their citizens to the pilgrimage this 12 months, in component due to the fact it had develop into also late to put together for it.

In an early indication of the uncertainty all around this year’s hajj, the kingdom had asked Muslims at the start off of April to delay producing strategies for the pilgrimage as the virus grew into a international pandemic, infecting hundreds of thousands all around the globe.