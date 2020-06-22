SAP Center Among 3 Santa Clara County Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites This Week – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) – The Santa Clara County Public Overall health Division is establishing 3 pop-up destinations for absolutely free COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara and San Jose this week, which includes at the SAP Center.

The household of the San Jose Sharks will hold absolutely free stroll-up testing for 5 days, commencing Tuesday.

No appointment, wellbeing insurance coverage or doctor’s note is wanted for this absolutely free testing, which is accessible to all attendees irrespective of immigration standing. This testing at SAP Center will be accessible from one p.m. to seven p.m. Tuesday by means of Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents who check out SAP Center to get examined will each and every acquire an item of both San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia, a single item per particular person examined.

Testing will also be accessible from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to four p.m. at Andrew Hill Large College in San Jose and Santa Clara’s Northside Branch Library. Residents can get a nose swab check at both area for absolutely free and with out an appointment.

“Our strategy is to bring testing to our residents in Santa Clara County and make it as easy as possible,” county Board President Cindy Chavez stated. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood; it’s fast and safe and you don’t need insurance.”

The county examined virtually six,500 persons at pop-up internet sites among June 16 and 18. The county also has at least 57 destinations giving exams.

Testing at Andrew Hill Large College, positioned 3200 Senter Street, will get location in the school’s cafeteria. The Northside Branch Library is positioned at 695 Moreland Way.

In accordance to county wellbeing officials, 60 individuals had been hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday. The county reviews 152 deaths and more than 3,500 persons have examined constructive for the coronavirus due to the fact the pandemic started.

A complete map of the county’s testing internet sites can be discovered in various languages at sccfreetest.org.

