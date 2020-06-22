Santa Ana Issues Curfew In Response To ‘Possible Civil Unrest’ – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Ana Monday issued a curfew ahead of what city leaders named “possible civil unrest.”

The curfew, issued shortly prior to six p.m., will be in result from 10 p.m. Monday to five a.m. Tuesday.

“The executive order by City Manager Kristine Ridge, acting as director of emergency services, is in response to possible civil unrest resulting from protests tonight,” a release from the city stated. “The City of Santa Ana supports the public’s suitable to peaceably assemble and protest outdoors of the curfew hrs.

Residents would not be permitted to go into public even though the curfew was in area, the release stated, although exceptions would be manufactured for individuals searching for emergency care, fleeing danger, going to and from operate or religious companies, and for emergency responders and members of the media.