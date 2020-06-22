San Quentin Outbreak Grows To 151; Lodi Hospital Hard Hit By Surge – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the recent coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be mind-boggling. To aid you navigate by what you will need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Place — will be publishing a information roundup every morning of the top rated coronavirus and reopening-associated stories so you can start out your day with the most current up to date developments.

Join a Virtual Pleasurable Run to Aid Grownups With Developmental Disabilities

PLEASANTON — For the time becoming we will not be seeing entertaining runs the place crowds of individuals run with each other for a very good bring about but that does not imply they can not nonetheless occur. In truth there is a 5K run occurring correct now — practically, that is. Any individual can participate to aid increase dollars for a nearby non-revenue organization named Sunflower Hill which produces packages and operates residential communities for grownups with developmental disabilities. By now quite a few individuals and households linked to the non-revenue have hit the pavement and they hope other people will join them. The on the net occasion is named “Sun’s Out Fun’s Out.” You can register on the net and do a stroll or run by June 28. You can participate every time and wherever. Snap a photograph and send it to the organization. Go through A lot more

Lodi Hospital Suspends Admitting Non-Coronavirus Individuals as Infection Surges Between Workers

LODI — The biggest wellbeing care facility in Lodi announced it has temporarily suspended admission of non-COVID-19 individuals since the hospital has skilled a surge in optimistic circumstances amid its employees. Adventist Overall health Lodi Memorial Hospital mentioned fewer than 30 employees members examined optimistic inside of the previous week and the remaining employees will be examined regularly more than the following 14 days to determine any further circumstances. The hospital mentioned individuals with out coronavirus will be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Overall health. Officials mentioned that in the course of this short-term suspension, the emergency area and the obstetrics and gynecology division would stay open and ready to care for mothers and infants. Go through A lot more

Peet’s, Blue Bottle Between Coffee Roasters Benefiting From Demand for Premium Beans

SAN FRANCISCO — When hundreds of thousands of Americans out of the blue discovered themselves homebound amid the pandemic, they did not skimp on their java. Greater at-house coffee consumption has translated into a relative boom for some smaller sized-scale coffee roasters. Shoppers have taken their specialty coffee store routines house with them by purchasing pricier beans and trading up to fancier Folgers. They’ve also been signing up in droves for coffee subscription providers that send bags of artisan beans to their doorsteps. It is a single element brute logistics — remain-at-house orders quashed excursions — and an additional element psychological, mentioned Matthew Berk, chief executive officer of subscription coffee corporation Bean Box. “I think when things get hard for people, they look to have small, very meaningful luxuries,” he informed CNN Enterprise in an interview. “I think there’s an appetite for experiences at home now that we’re stuck there.” Go through A lot more

Reopening: Fine Dining Eating places Locate New Techniques In COVID-19 Era To Survive

SAN FRANCISCO — Renowned San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn was huddled with employees a single day in mid-March when she realized that coronavirus restrictions would shut the dining area at her celebrated restaurant, Atelier Crenn. Quickly, all people started out brainstorming. “We said, ‘OK, who are we? We are people at the service of people, always here to feed the community,’” Crenn mentioned. Because then, Crenn and a skeleton crew — 20 of the 70 individuals she generally employs — have created hundreds of meals for health-related staff and firefighters. They’ve sent meals to a close by domestic violence shelter. They’ve started out a takeout enterprise, offering multi-program tasting menus — a 7-program luxury kit is $145 — and even a wine tasting kit. Go through A lot more

Solano Stroll Officials Cancel 2020 Celebration In excess of Coronavirus Fears

ALBANY — The East Bay’s biggest yearly festival, the Solano Stroll in Albany and Berkeley, has been canceled due to worries more than the coronavirus wellbeing emergency, organizers announced Sunday. The occasion is an East Bay tradition started out in 1974 and yearly attracts an estimated 250,000 to the Solano Avenue enterprise district in the two cities. The Solano Avenue Association, the enterprise group that organizes the occasion, mentioned the cancellation was a joint determination by each cities in consultation with the Alameda County Overall health Division. Go through A lot more

San Quentin Coronavirus Outbreak Explodes 151 Inmates Contaminated

SAN QUENTIN — A coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison continues to develop Saturday, with much more inmates and prison employees testing optimistic with COVID-19. The quantity of circumstances has grown exponentially in the previous two weeks. There are now 151 inmates that have examined optimistic for COVID-19 in accordance to the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation coronavirus site. One particular of individuals inmates who examined optimistic has been launched, the internet site mentioned. At final report, 37 employees members also examined optimistic. That quantity is up from only 26 circumstances confirmed on June 16. Go through A lot more

Alameda County Heath Division Eases Remain-at-Residence Buy to Permit A lot more Firms to Open

PLEASANTON — The Alameda County Heath Division is easing its remain-at-house purchase to enable much more corporations to open. The county now enables outside restaurant dining, outside fitness lessons, outside museums and indoor retail shops like malls to operate. The city of Pleasanton shut Key Street downtown to site visitors so corporations could consider benefit of the new outside-dining rule. Virtually each and every restaurant had moved its tables out to the street. A lot of tables — 6 feet apart — have been filled with delighted shoppers. “This weather is beautiful out here so it’s been a good environment and the people are pretty much friendly,” mentioned a diner named Everett McGee. Up and down the street, the mood was upbeat and the restaurant tables have been bustling. Go through A lot more

Marin County To Permit A lot more Indoor Firms To Reopen June 29th

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County is getting ready to enable the reopening of much more indoor-primarily based corporations efficient June 29, like gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber outlets, nail salons, hotels and quick-phrase lodging amenities, and indoor seating at dining establishments. Tips for corporations to observe to reopen and avoid the spread of novel coronavirus have been launched Friday by the Marin Recovers

Marketplace Advisors and are readily available on the “Guidelines for Reopening” web page of MarinRecovers.com. Outside corporations and pursuits that could resume June 29 contain campgrounds and RV parks, picnic regions, and outside-primarily based car gatherings this kind of as drive-in videos and associated occasions. Go through A lot more

Oakland Officials Streamline ‘Flex Street’ Allow Procedure

OAKLAND — Oakland officials are streamlining the permitting approach for corporations wanting to apply to use public

rights-of-way – sidewalks and parking spaces, in distinct – to enable outside dining and retail action underneath the “Flex Streets” plan. The city will also waive all charges for these permits to enable business action created feasible by Alameda County’s up to date shelter-in-spot purchase. Alameda County officials have announced the calming of the wellbeing officer’s orders that reopening outside museums, outside restaurant dining, religious providers, indoor/outside retail and outside fitness lessons. Indoor and outside retail and outside dining will be permitted at lowered capability to guarantee bodily distancing and security strategies are in spot. Go through A lot more