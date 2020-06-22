San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak More Than Doubles In 48 Hours; 317 Confirmed Cases Among Inmates – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — An outbreak of coronavirus amongst the inmates at San Quentin grew to 317 confirmed lively instances Monday, a lot more than doubling more than the weekend, state prison officials stated.

There have been no confirmed deaths at San Quentin, but state prison officials stated that 19 inmates have died of the virus at other amenities about the state.

Just a month in the past, San Quentin had no reported instances. Now, it is amongst the most contaminated of the state prisons behind Chuckawalla Valley that has 716 lively instances and California Institution for Guys-Chino that has 507.

At final report, 37 personnel members also examined good. That quantity is up from only 26 instances confirmed on June 16.

Final week, advocates, prisoners and their households demanded urgent action to release prisoners and curb the spread.

Throughout their virtual press conference, activists with Oakland’s Ella Baker Center for Human Rights stated the coronavirus started out quickly spreading by the prison final week.

A coalition of criminal justice activists stated some of the instances at San Quentin stem from a May possibly 30 transfer of 121 inmates from Chino the place there have been 13 coronavirus-relevant deaths.

San Quentin had zero confirmed instances prior to the transfer, in accordance to the coalition. At least 4 inmates transferred from the California Institution for Guys have considering that examined good, the group stated.

1 prisoner identified as into the conference from the jail to comment on the latest circumstances.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the prison passed out hand sanitizer donated by UCSF. We got one small bottle and haven’t received any since. When it comes to this pandemic, they have absolutely no idea what they are doing, the prisoner said. “The statewide order to socially distance does not contain a footnote excluding incarcerated persons. Our right to be free of grave physical harm is not being afforded to us in the same manner that other human beings are receiving it.”

The governor has started out releasing prisoners inside of 180 days of their unique release date, but some are arguing that is not sufficient folks to make a big difference.

A spokeswoman for the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated San Quentin’s testing charge is approximately 3 occasions the state and nationwide coronavirus testing prices and state correctional officials are functioning to safe the capability for mass testing the two at San Quentin and the state prison program at big.

The state has also put in alcohol-primarily based hand sanitizer stations in places the place sinks and soap are not readily available and prison amenities are currently being routinely cleaned and sanitized. Mandated personnel testing is also underway at San Quentin and 4 other state prisons, in accordance to CDCR spokeswoman Dana Simas.

“CDCR takes the health and safety of our incarcerated population and the community-at-large very seriously and have taken unprecedented steps to address this public health crisis,” Simas stated through electronic mail, noting that prisons have also lowered dorm density, supplied temperature screening and masks and suspended in-particular person going to.<

“We will continue to expand on our efforts to safely and securely increase physical distancing within our institutions,” she stated.