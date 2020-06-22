San Francisco Police Investigating Tenderloin Shooting With Multiple Injuries – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting involving a number of victims in the Tenderloin District Monday afternoon, in accordance to authorities.

The SFPD Twitter account for the Tenderloin station posted about a shooting on the 200 block of Levenworth Street at about three:40 p.m.

Please keep away from Leavenworth St in the Tenderloin. We are on scene investigating a shooting on the 200 block with a number of victims. All car and pedestrain site visitors is staying redirected. (Affiliate Link) — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 22, 2020

Police stated that the shooting concerned a number of victims and that all pedestrian and car site visitors had been staying diverted about the region.

There had been no particulars on the seriousness of the injuries launched so far. KPIX five is monitoring the incident and will supply further particulars as facts is launched.