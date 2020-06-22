Saif Ali Khan on how it’s important to earn respect of actors who don’t come from privilege

Saif Ali Khan has delivered many noteworthy performances in his occupation but one particular position that trumps them all is Langda Tyagi from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara. The actor not only won vital acclaim but many accolades for his acting in the movie. Just lately, he was asked about his expertise of operating with actors who had been not from the marketplace and have paved their way with a good deal of struggle.



To this, Saif mentioned he understands his privilege and respects the struggle these actors have place in. He even further extra that gaining their respect on set is of excessive relevance, “They’ve come up purely through talent, while some of us, frankly, have had doors opened for us by privilege of our birth and the parents we’ve had. So, given that undercurrent, when you’re on set and you do a scene and you are as prepared as anyone else and you deliver a line which is on par with if not better than everyone, then you feel better. And to earn the respect of those guys felt really important.”

He even further spoke of the ongoing debate on nepotism. When asked about a 3-yr-previous incident when he, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar joked and mentioned “Nepotism rocks” in the course of an occasion, Saif mentioned it was a preplanned joke on themselves that was not to offend anyone. But when he identified that he may possibly have offended Kangana Ranaut, he recalled how he has personally named her up to apologise. He then mentioned, “That should be the end of it. Everybody needs to take a chill pill and back off.”