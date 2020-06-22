S Korea urges North not to send leaflets amid high tensions

Yoh Sangkey, a spokesman at Seoul’s Unification Ministry, informed reporters that North Korea should suspend its prepare to send anti-Seoul leaflets that “are not helpful to South-North (Korea) relations at all.”

Earlier Monday, North Korea mentioned it had produced 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated towards South Korea aboard three,000 balloons and other unspecified delivery tools.

“Our plan of distributing the leaflets against the enemy is an eruption of the unquenchable anger of all the people and the whole society,” the North’s official Korean Central Information Company mentioned. “The for retaliatory punishment is drawing near.” (Affiliate Link)

Some observers say ongoing climate ailments are not favorable for North Korea to fly balloons into the South so it might use drones to provide the leaflets. They say this could set off clashes involving the Koreas since South Korea should react to incoming drones to its territory.

A South Korean activist just lately mentioned he would also drop about a million leaflets in excess of the border close to Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start out of the 1950-53 Korean War. South Korean officials have mentioned they’ll ban civilian activists from launching balloons towards North Korea.

Specialists say North Korea is very likely focusing on the South Korean civilian leafleting to enhance its inner unity and apply a lot more pressures on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.