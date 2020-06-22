S Korea urges North not to send leaflets amid high tensions

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Yoh Sangkey, a spokesman at Seoul’s Unification Ministry, informed reporters that North Korea should suspend its prepare to send anti-Seoul leaflets that “are not helpful to South-North (Korea) relations at all.”

Earlier Monday, North Korea mentioned it had produced 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated towards South Korea aboard three,000 balloons and other unspecified delivery tools.

“Our plan of distributing the leaflets against the enemy is an eruption of the unquenchable anger of all the people and the whole society,” the North’s official Korean Central Information Company mentioned. “The for retaliatory punishment is drawing near.”

