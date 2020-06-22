Ryan Anderson reportedly said he’ll have played the NFL wrong if he can remember his grandkids’ names

Ryan Anderson plays the game of football tough, perhaps as well tough.

The Redskins linebacker has been in the information just lately right after The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported other teams had been interested in him.

“If I needed a linebacker, I’d consider a fifth for Anderson,” an NFL supply advised Standig. “He’s good, not special, but players respect guys like him because they’re tough and play for the team. He’s produced in the NFL, unlike a rookie. He’s young, cheap and can play.”

Members of the Redskins Brawl podcast had been discussing this report when former tight finish Garrett Hudson shared a story. Hudson played with Anderson in 2018 and said the linebacker would hit him usually throughout practice.

“Of the people that were on the team when I was there in 2018, I don’t think anybody hits harder than Ryan Anderson. I’ve heard him call himself the billygoat, the bulldog and the ram. And he would frequently yell those things at me after he would spear me in the chest,” Hudson said.

The former tight finish then went on to inform a story that concerned a regarding quote from Anderson.

“I remember a conversation in the hot tub after practice and I was like, ‘Dude, why are you going so hard all the time?’ And, this is a quote, this is verbatim, he said, ‘If I can remember my grandkids’ names then I didn’t play the game right.’ So he is a lunatic. He has the mentality to play the inside linebacker position.”

Anderson has been with the Redskins given that 2017 and had his greatest season, statistically speaking, in 2019. He completed with 4 sacks even though enjoying in all 16 video games.

He is a bit of a controversial player, although, as he delivered a dirty hit to Greg Olsen final season that landed him an ejection.

As for Anderson’s potential with the Redskins, Standig reviews that the linebacker is “realistically” well worth a sixth or seventh-round draft choose if he will get traded.