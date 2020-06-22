Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Deaths – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in excess of the weekend.

Riverside County well being officials reported one,022 newly confirmed circumstances and 14 much more fatalities because Friday, bringing countywide totals to 13,800 circumstances and 424 deaths. The county explained six,895 individuals had recovered from the sickness.

There have been 298 county residents becoming handled in the hospital Monday with 87 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported an more 647 new circumstances and 4 fatalities because Friday, bringing countywide complete to 9,361 circumstances and 234 deaths. The county estimated five,218 individuals had recovered.

There have been 252 county residents hospitalized Monday with 78 becoming handled in intensive care units.

Ventura County reported 195 new circumstances and a single much more fatality because Friday, bringing its complete to two,030 circumstances and 43 deaths. The county reported one,381 had recovered and 606 remained below quarantine.

There have been 51 individuals becoming handled in the hospital Monday with 18 in intensive care units.

As of Monday evening, 189,162 Riverside County residents had been examined, 109,061 San Bernardino County residents had been examined and 49,193 Ventura County residents had been examined.