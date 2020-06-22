Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

“People with foreign origins, or perceived as having them, are disadvantaged in terms of access to jobs or housing and more exposed to unemployment, poverty, poor housing, police ID checks, poor health and educational inequality,” Toubon mentioned in a statement.

Statistics and scientific scientific studies demonstrate that racial discrimination has a “systemic dimension” in French society, Toubon mentioned.

The report came as two Paris statues associated to France’s colonial era have been daubed with red paint Monday amid increasing demands by anti-racism activists in a number of nations to consider down monuments that honor prominent historical figures who played a purpose in the slave trade or colonialism.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR