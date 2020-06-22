Richard Petty to make appearance at Talladega to offer support for Bubba Wallace

Home Sports Richard Petty to make appearance at Talladega to offer support for Bubba...

Talladega Superspeedway will be house of the return of “The King” on Monday.

Per ESPN’s Marty Smith, Richard Petty will make his return to a NASCAR race on Monday in a display of support for Bubba Wallace, who drives the No. 43 car or truck for Petty Motorsports.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver, was the victim of an unjust racial act, when a noose was found in his garage at Talladega. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Workplace handed the situation in excess of to the FBI, which would handle any criminal investigation.

NASCAR has moved progressively in excess of the previous couple of weeks, like the banning of the Confederate flag at all race venues and NASCAR occasions.

Petty’s reappearance is the most up-to-date in a display of support for Wallace from NASCAR drivers and other athletes in the sports activities planet, like Jimmie Johnson and hoops superstar LeBron James.

Petty, 82, will make his initial appearance at a race because the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of NASCAR and the better sports activities planet. NASCAR returned May 17.

Earlier in June, Petty Motorsports manufactured it clear it stood with Wallace amidst the Black Lives Matter movements and civil protests close to the nation.

