Relatives Of ‘Aunt Jemima’ Actresses Have Issues With The Rebrand-Concerned Her Legacy Will Be Erased

Relatives of the former Aunt Jemima spokeswoman say they are concerned that their household historical past will be erased with Quaker Oats moving to rebrand the syrup and pancake combine.

“I understand the images that white America portrayed us years ago. They painted themselves Black and they portrayed that as us,” Vera Harris, the excellent niece of Aunt Jemima actress, Lillian Richard, advised NBC Information. “I understand what Quaker Oats is doing because I’m Black and I don’t want a negative image promoted, however, I just don’t want her legacy lost, because if her legacy is swept under the rug and washed away, it’s as if she never was a person.”

Richard traveled the nation selling the Quaker Oats brand and portrayed the Aunt Jemima character for a lot more than 20 many years. Harris also mentioned that her excellent aunt was recruited to operate for Quaker Oats in the 1920s, through a time when there have been “no jobs for Black people, especially Black women.”

“She took the job to make an honest living to support herself, touring around at fairs, cooking demonstrations and events,” Harris mentioned. “When she came back home, they were proud of her and we’re still proud of her.”

The household is speaking out soon after Quaker Oats announced final week that it would be updating the title and style and design of its 130-12 months-previous Aunt Jemima brand in recognition of the truth that its “origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Her character is centuries previous, with the very first “Aunt Jemima” currently being launched at Chicago’s World’s Honest in 1893 and was portrayed by Nancy Green, a formerly enslaved female.

Given that then, the brand’s style and design has modified at least 5 occasions, with earlier versions like a female dressed as a minstrel character and sporting a “mammy” kerchief.

Quaker Oats took heed to the worldwide protests calling for racial justice and determined to revamp the brand. Other brand names, like Uncle Ben’s and Cream of Wheat, have followed suit.

“The character of Aunt Jemima is an invitation to white people to indulge in a fantasy of enslaved people — and by extension, all of Black America — as submissive, self-effacing, loyal, pacified and pacifying,” culinary historian Michael Twitty wrote in a latest NBC Believe essay. “It positions Black people as boxed in, prepackaged and ready to satisfy; it’s the problem of all consumption, only laced with racial overtones.”

One more relative of one particular of the Aunt Jemima actresses believes the branding must stay the identical.

“This comes as a slap in the face,” Larnell Evans Sr., excellent grandson to Aunt Jemima actress, Anna Brief Harrington, mentioned. “She worked 25 years doing it. She improved their product … what they’re trying to do is ludicrous.”

Evans and other members of his household filed a $three billion lawsuit towards Quaker Oats in 2014, arguing that his excellent-grandma’s estate hadn’t been adequately compensated with royalties. A judge dismissed the situation the upcoming 12 months.

Quaker Oats mentioned the new packaging will commence to seem in the fall and that a new title will be announced in the long term.