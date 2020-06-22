Ray BLK Refuses to Be Silenced Over Ambush Buzzworl’s Sexual Assault

Instagram

The British singer has gone public with the allegation that the ‘Jumpy’ rapper ‘aggressively’ grabbed and shook her breast at a YouTube occasion taking area in February.

British singer Ray BLK has accused rapper Ambush Buzzworl of sexual assault.

The star went public with the allegation on Twitter on Sunday, June 21, claiming that Ambush “aggressively” grabbed and shook her breast at a YouTube occasion in February.

BLK, genuine identify Rita Ekwere, mentioned she confronted Ambush in excess of the alleged incident moments later on, to which he replied, “What can I say Ray, they were looking nice.”

Admitting her “blood was boiling,” she mentioned she prevented reacting “in the manner I wanted to right there” since she felt she could be painted “as an aggressive or crazy black woman.”

The star posted screenshots detailing the alleged incident, and also shared a video capture of direct messages and audio notes that she says had been sent among the two events the following day, in which Ambush responded to her allegations with “My bad” and an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

BLK responded, ” ‘My bad’ as an apology isn’t really good enough.”

In accordance to the tweets, Ambush responded with a voice note. “Ray, man, don’t do me like this, man, I’m sorry, I apologise, man. You know me, I’m flirty, I’m just f**king about man, your breast was out… It does violate, I didn’t mean to make you feel any sort of way.”

Even so, following BLK mentioned she accepted Ambush’s apology, he sent an additional voice note, in accordance to the tweets, saying, “You don’t need to stick it on me,” to which she fired, “What do you indicate? Of program I need to have to stick it on you… at the finish of the day, that is sexual assault… I cannot even feel you are coming back to me to say I should not stick it on you like that.”

Explaining why she waited right up until now to come forward with the allegations, BLK mentioned she was informed she “should be protecting a black man and not damaging his career” by an associate, but insisted, “It is this sort of silencing of people that allows people to continue years of abuse because they have some sort of power.”

Ambush has but to publicly react to the allegations.