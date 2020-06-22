Putin Signals He May Seek to Extend His Rule in 2024

Vladimir Putin mentioned he’ll contemplate working for a fifth presidential phrase in 2024, arguing that the hunt for any successor hazards paralyzing Russia’s government as the up coming election nears.

“I don’t rule out such a possibility,” if the important amendment to the constitution is accepted, Putin mentioned in a Rossiya one tv documentary broadcast late Sunday. “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

On July one, Russians will vote on the most sweeping improvements to the nation’s constitution due to the fact it was adopted virtually 30 many years in the past. 1 of the amendments would enable Putin, 67, to reset his phrase restrict to zero even however he’s by now served 4, and to helm the nation for two a lot more 6-yr terms when his existing 1 expires in 2024. In electrical power due to the fact 2000, Putin is by now the longest-serving Kremlin leader due to the fact Josef Stalin.

With no that amendment, “I can tell you from my own experience that in about two years, instead of the regular rhythmic work on many levels of government, you’d have eyes shifting around hunting for possible successors,” Putin mentioned. “It’s necessary to work, not look for successors.”

A top rated ally of the Russian president, Andrei Klishas, a senior lawmaker who assisted to steer the constitutional overhaul, mentioned that Russians really should halt pondering about who will rule soon after Putin leaves workplace.

“They should get used to the idea that everything will remain the same, that the president can be re-elected if people support these changes to the Constitution,” Klishas mentioned in an interview with RBC newspaper published Monday. “This amendment allows us to put aside the issue of successors, transfer of power and so on.”

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday denied the president’s comment meant the political program he developed was incapable of working in the occasion of a alter of leadership. But he mentioned speculation above likely successors “is a characteristic of our national bureaucracy.”

For the minute, Putin’s principal objective is to stay away from getting to be a “lame duck” in the ultimate many years of his existing mandate, mentioned Leonid Davydov, a political analyst at the Basis for Civil Society Growth in Moscow. But there is “little doubt” that the Russian president will pick to run yet again for election, he mentioned.

In the exact same state-Television interview Sunday, Putin also harshly criticized neighboring states for absorbing “traditional Russian historic territories” on independence in 1991 that they had acquired for the duration of the existence of the Soviet Union.

These states really should have “left with what they arrived, rather than taking with them presents from the Russian people,” he mentioned.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, restoring management above the peninsula that had been Russian until eventually 1954, does not have any territorial claims on its neighbors, Peskov informed reporters Monday on a conference phone, in response to a query about this comment.

