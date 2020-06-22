SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The battle more than renaming colleges honoring slave owners and other figures is finding focus in a distinct way.

Even just before the most up-to-date “Black Lives Matter” protests across the nation, San Francisco Unified Schools officials implemented actions to consider a closer search at controversial college names.

That motion has an even brighter spotlight following the toppling of statues in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Friday evening. It has energized a new push to rename some colleges.

“It’s like a perfect storm, “said SFUSD Board President Mark Sanchez. “I think we’re hitting a situation where we could be accelerating the look at renaming our schools and I think that’s a positive thing.”

“Going after something like that is not only outrageous but completely ignorant,” explained San Francisco activist and former mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg.

Francis Scott Key Elementary, named following the poet who wrote the lyrics of the Star Spangled Banner, but also regarded as a slave proprietor, is one particular college that could finish up finding a title adjust as effectively as Junipero Serra Elementary.

“Schools that were named after slave owners or in Serra’s case, which led to the demise of many many thousands of Native Americans who were virtually enslaved as well (have to be looked at),” explained Sanchez.

“This is part of American history, history of North America, and the Spanish introduction of the language,” explained Greenberg. We’re not speaking about a Holocaust variety of leader like Adolf Hitler.”

Catholic Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone also voiced outrage on Sunday more than the toppling of Serra’s statue in Golden Gate Park.

“St. Serra made heroic sacrifices to protect the indigenous people of California from their Spanish conquerors, especially the soldiers,” Archbishop Cordileone explained. “All of this is not to deny that historical wrongs have occurred, even by people of good will, and healing of memories and reparation is much needed.”

Sanchez established a committee two many years in the past that is re-evaluating the names of all city colleges. But the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted the approach. Now, the college board is seeking to restart it just before August.

“It’s a similar situation like bringing down the statues,” explained Greenberg. “It does not erase history, it does not change history, and it does not atone for anything that these individuals think it does.”

“The renaming process can go fast but it also needs to be a process that is engaging of the communities,” explained Sanchez.

“We all need to know what’s going on and the curriculum in school needs to ensure that students know our history and where it comes from,” explained Greenberg.

Washington Substantial College is on the checklist of colleges that could be renamed, as is John Muir Elementary, which could be renamed for the poet and San Francisco native Maya Angelou.

Sanchez says a formal resolution could be filed at a board meeting in July.