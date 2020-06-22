Producer David Guillod Expresses Suspicion Over Timing of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Hit with 11 felony counts that include things like rape and kidnapping, the executive producer of Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ has surrendered himself to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Division.

Hollywood producer David Guillod is sustaining his innocence more than the sexual assault allegations towards him. Shortly soon after currently being slapped with 11 felony fees that include things like rape and kidnapping, the executive producer of Netflix’s “Extraction” voiced suspicion more than its timing via his attorney Philip Cohen.

“For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation,” Cohen explained in a statement to the press. “We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and the timing suspicious.”

The attorney even more pointed out that “an overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges.” He extra, “DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod’s account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged.”

“Additionally, Mr. Guillod has passed five independent polygraph examinations,” Cohen continued. “Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers. Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum.”

Guillod was charged with kidnapping to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim amongst other crimes on Monday, June 22. In accordance to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Workplace, the fees stemmed from incidents involving 3 unidentified gals in Could 2012, December 2014 and January 2015.

The Could 2012 assault was explained to get area in Los Angeles and concerned a sexual penetration of an unconscious victim. The December 2014 incident, in the meantime, occurred in Santa Barbara County the place a 2nd Jane Doe victim alleged to be kidnapped and raped whilst currently being unconscious due to an unknown substance, and the January 2015 presented very similar assault.

On Monday morning, Guillod surrendered himself to Santa Barbara authorities accompanied by his attorney. His bail was improved from $one million to $three million bucks, and up until finally late Monday afternoon, he reportedly remained in custody in the Santa Barbara County Jail. If convicted of the crimes, he faces a likely sentence of 21 many years to daily life in prison.

Back in 2017, actress Jessica Barth came forward with an accusation of drugging and sexual assault towards Guillod, who was doing work as her manager at time of the alleged incident. The “Ted” actress filed a complaint with Los Angeles police at the time, but no fees have been filed.