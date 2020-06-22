Prince says UK owes Caribbean community ‘debt of gratitude’

But critics say the Conservative government has failed to get rid of the racism and injustice faced by members of the “Windrush generation,” some of whom have fallen foul of rigid immigration policies.

Windrush Day marks the arrival of the Empire Windrush, a former troop ship that sailed from Jamaica to England in 1948 carrying hundreds of folks who had been invited by the British government to support rebuild the war-shattered nation. Quite a few of the new arrivals had fought towards the Nazis in Globe War II and came to get the job done as nurses, railway staff and in other essential jobs.

They and other Commonwealth immigrants who came to Britain just before 1973 had an automated suitable to settle in the U.K. But decades later on, 1000’s fell victim to the Conservative government’s aim of creating Britain a “hostile environment” for unlawful immigration. (Affiliate Link)

In 2018 it was exposed that folks who had lived legally in Britain for decades had been denied housing, jobs or health care therapy simply because they could not demonstrate their standing. A lot more than 100 have been detained or deported.

The government apologized, reviewed 1000’s of instances and set up a commission to appear into what went incorrect. Its report identified that there had been “systemic operational failings” at the Property Workplace, the government division accountable for immigration.

The government also agreed to compensate Windrush victims. As of final month only 60 folks, out of 12,000 who could be eligible, had acquired payments from the compensation system set up a yr earlier.

1000’s of demonstrators have known as for Britain to confront its historical past of racism and continuing inequalities through protests across the U.K. sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The government has responded by setting up a different commission, this to examine racial injustice and other inequalities.

Michael Braithwaite, who came to Britain in 1961 but misplaced his occupation as a educating assistant two many years in the past for not obtaining an up-to-date identity document, stated the government had not accomplished ample.

“Windrush Day is just another lure to make us feel good for the ,” he informed the Press Association information company.

“I think about the sense of injustice and humiliation, the don’t-care attitude about people who came here to build this country. I look at it and think we’ve not moved on.”

Prince Charles stated in a statement that Britain owed the Windrush generation a “debt of gratitude.”

“Today, as we honor the legacy of the Windrush generation, and the invaluable contribution of Black people in Britain, I dearly hope that we can continue to listen to each other’s stories and to learn from one another,” he stated.

“The diversity of our society is its greatest strength and gives us so much to celebrate.”