Pregnant Katy Perry Thirsting Over Shirtless Orlando Bloom in ‘Retaliation’ Trailer

WENN

The ‘Teenage Dream’ hitmaker admits to ‘drooling’ in excess of her actor fiance as she watches his attractive scenes in the sneak peek of his approaching thriller ‘Retaliation’.

Katy Perry could not aid but gush in excess of fiance Orlando Bloom following the release of the trailer for his new thriller “Retaliation“.

The “Daisies” singer took to Instagram on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 to share the clip with followers and joked in the caption that she need to “get a room” with the actor as she was “drooling” in excess of him going shirtless in the extreme clip.

Praising her guy, Katy wrote, “Babycat and I love daddy @Orlandobloom for his heart but of course always very proud of him and his incredibly talented contributions, many rolling out this summer…”

“#Retaliation is a powerful one coming July 24th! Mark your calendars (I’ll remind you tho),” she continued. “p.s. anyone else drooling at the shot of him shirtless with the tattoos.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer additional the hashtags “#getaroom #okfinewewill.”

The pregnant pop star is self-isolating with her fiance and his son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr amid the Covid-19 crisis as the couple await the arrival of their very first youngster with each other.

When the 35-12 months-previous star has not uncovered her actual due date, she previously uncovered her daughter will be arriving at some level “this summer.”

Katy and Orlando received engaged final 12 months.