Posthumous Pardon For George Floyd Is Possible For Houston Drug Conviction – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The actions of a scandal-ridden police officer in Houston could end result in a posthumous pardon for George Floyd.

A vice president for the Innocence Venture of Texas, Corey Session, says he’s petitioned the state board of pardons and paroles to pardon Floyd for a 2004 drug charge conviction.

The Harris County District Lawyer has advised former Houston police officer Gerald Goines probable lied about the proof in the situation towards Floyd.

“A lot of people say, ‘well. he shouldn’t a a martyr, he had a criminal record,’ he still didn’t deserve to die the way he died,” mentioned Session. “He still didn’t deserve to have evidence manufactured against him, and later the district attorney of conviction and the court all agreed that he is actually innocent.”

Session mentioned a posthumous pardon is not a thing that would occur rapidly.

A situation has to be manufactured to the Board of Pardons and Paroles which then votes on no matter whether to propose a pardon for Floyd – and that recommendation would then go to Governor Greg Abbott.