Post Malone Unveils His Most Dramatic Tattoo and Hair Makeover Yet

If you thought Post Malone could not match an additional tattoo on his encounter, assume once more.

The “Better Now” rapper took to Instagram this weekend to debut not only a new tattoo but his most dramatic hair makeover still. Sharing a shut-up selfie and exhibiting off a new skeleton tattoo on the appropriate side of his head, the rapper wrote, “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool.”

The 24-12 months-outdated rapper’s new tattoo comes following including other new tattoos to his ink-filled encounter, which include a bloody buzz noticed blade and a medieval-inspired tattoo of a hand covered in metal armor holding a flail weapon.

Far more than that, Posty shared some phrases of wisdom with his supporters and followers.

“Spread your heart as much as you can,” the “Take What You Want” rapper explained. “A little love goes father than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin.”