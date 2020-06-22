Post Malone Gives a Peek at New Flaming Skull Tattoo After Shaving Head

Instagram

Much less than a month earlier, the Sunflower rapper declared his assistance for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter minute as he announced that he would consider a stage back from social media.

Post Malone has extra a new large tattoo to his entire body artwork collections. Much less than 1 month right after declaring that he was taking a stage back from social media for the sake of his psychological overall health, the “Circles” rapper supplied a peek at what appeared to be a big flaming skull on the suitable side of his head.

In a dark Instagram photograph he shared on Sunday, June 21, the 24-yr-previous rapper debuted his newly shaved head and mullet. Along with it, he advised his followers, “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool.” He extra, “Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a**. Love, Austin.”

The large head tattoo was the most current he received in 4 months. Back in early February, the Swae Lee collaborator on “Sunflower” received a bloody buzzsaw ink etched on his left cheek. Revealing the MC’s new entire body artwork, at the time, was a Kansas City-primarily based tattoo artist named Ruben by means of an Instagram publish.

Aside from the skull and the buzzsaw tattoos, Post has had a quantity of other inks on his encounter. He has an picture of a sword pointed downward on his suitable temple, of barbed wire across his forehead, of the phrases “Stay Away” written in over his suitable eyebrow, and of the phrases “Always Tired” written beneath every eye.

The tattoo’s publish also came in significantly less than a month right after he explained why he determined to consider a stage back from social media. “Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages,” he explained to followers amid the Black Lives Matter motion.

“That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media,” he more addressed. “Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologize for that. I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.”

Expressing his assistance to the battle for justice following George Floyd’s death, he extra, “I stand with everyone taking a stand. I stand on the side of love. The officers involved must be held accountable for what they did. This can’t continue to go on. I pray that everyone taking risks and making they’re voices heard in powerful and impactful ways, stays safe, and knows that they are making a difference.”