Porsha Williams In Only ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Who Cares Whether Nene Leakes Returns

Bradley Lamb
Porsha Williams may possibly be keen for Nene Leakes to return to True Housewives of Atlanta — but the rest of the women could not care significantly less.

“The other ladies don’t care either way if NeNe returns or not. They’re not surprised that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet because she does this every season,” an insider advised Up News Info. “Last year she wasn’t in the first few episodes because she refused to sign her contract. They know NeNe is NeNe. They know she doesn’t make or break the show and feel it’ll go on successfully with or without her in it,” they concluded.

