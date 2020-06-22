Porsha Williams In Only ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Who Cares Whether Nene Leakes Returns

Porsha Williams may possibly be keen for Nene Leakes to return to True Housewives of Atlanta — but the rest of the women could not care significantly less.

“The other ladies don’t care either way if NeNe returns or not. They’re not surprised that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet because she does this every season,” an insider advised Up News Info. “Last year she wasn’t in the first few episodes because she refused to sign her contract. They know NeNe is NeNe. They know she doesn’t make or break the show and feel it’ll go on successfully with or without her in it,” they concluded.

For the duration of the reunion, Nene caught flack from all of the other housewives except for Porsha and Marlo Hampton, who the two had her back.

Final week, her manager issued a statement denying rumors that she had been fired from the demonstrate.

“It is completely not correct that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Moreover, it was manufactured abundantly clear prior that she will usually be welcome on the series as extended as she needs to be,” the rep stated.