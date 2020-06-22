Political Grip Shaky, Belarus Leader Blames Longtime Ally: Russia

MOSCOW — The longtime authoritarian leader of Belarus, below risk like under no circumstances in advance of ahead of what was supposed to be just a different rigged election, is taking a surprising new tack that he hopes will win him sympathy in the West: blaming Russian election meddling.

In electrical power for 26 many years, President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, occasionally identified as Europe’s final dictator, has turn into so unsettled by a surge of discontent and assistance for potential rivals in the August 9 election that he has turned his propaganda machine on Moscow, extended his closest ally and principal benefactor.

When praised by a big section of the population for retaining Belarus secure and steering clear of the turmoil and mass unemployment observed across substantially of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s, Mr. Lukashenko has lately faced a groundswell of criticism at household, notably in excess of his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, as relations with Moscow have soured and these with Washington have enhanced.

For many years he has manipulated the rivalry among East and West to retain himself in electrical power. Speaking on Friday for the duration of a meeting with financial officials in Minsk, Belarus’s capital, Mr. Lukashenko claimed that he had thwarted a plot to foment revolution with the arrest a day earlier of Viktor Babariko, a would-be election rival and the former head of a Russian-owned financial institution.