Police prosecutor allegedly attacked after coming to barrister’s aid in Brisbane

A police prosecutor was allegedly attacked whilst attempting to conserve a barrister jumped on the street in Brisbane nowadays.

Sergeant Josh Kelly was hit a number of occasions, police stated.

"He's got some swelling to his face and some injuries to his ribs," Senior Sergeant Sean McKay stated.

A guy has been arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer outdoors court in Brisbane.

Civilians also intervened in the altercation.

“Me and a couple of other fellows ran across the road and saved him,” witness John advised .

“Copper said to reef him to the ground, so I reefed him to the ground, and they all jumped on him.”

One more attorney pinned the alleged attacker to the ground and carried out a citizen’s arrest.

The guy has been charged with violent offences.

Witnesses advised the alleged attacker was witnessed shouting in the street and shoved a lady into an ATM prior to lashing out at the barrister.

Senior Sergeant McKay stated the alleged assault “seems totally unprovoked” but investigations had been ongoing.

The guy was charged with assaulting police, triggering grievous bodily harm, and other offences.