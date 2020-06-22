Police officer jailed after being caught having sex with prostitutes while on duty

A police officer has been caged for contacting sex employees just before meeting them to use their companies while on duty.

Computer Christopher Taylor was sentenced to eight months behind bars after admitting misconduct in a public workplace, in accordance to the Manchester Evening Information.

The 36-yr-previous contacted 3 acknowledged sex employees on a quantity of events while he was on duty.

A probe located he met 1 of the gals for sex while off duty on a quantity of events, and noticed other folks to use their companies.

Computer Taylor was suspended when the incidents 1st came to light in March 2019.

The Manchester police investigation also located that Computer Taylor had carried out above 700 unauthorised searches of safe info held on GMP techniques involving June 2017 and March 2019.

The searches incorporated info pertaining to loved ones and close friends, other police officers, organised crime group members and folks believed to be sex-employees.

Taylor was jailed these days at Liverpool Crown Court after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public workplace and 1 count of breaching part one of the Personal computer Misuse Act 1990.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Chadwick, Head of GMP’s Specialist Requirements Branch, explained: “PC Chris Taylor’s behaviour fell

nicely under the common rightly anticipated of a police officer by the public.

“He showed a blatant disregard for his position as a police officer and abused the powers afforded to him, successfully betraying the believe in of

the public and his fellow officers in the procedure.

“We get offences this kind of as this amazingly critically so after his offending came to light he was swiftly suspended from duty and his

entry to any limited info eliminated.

“The severity of his misconduct is reflected in the sentence passed these days and I hope it will serve as a stark reminder of the consequences men and women will encounter if they abuse their place for their personal get.”