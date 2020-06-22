Plane flies ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ sign over Man City v Burnley match as players take knee

A plane carrying a banner emblazoned with the message “White Lives Matter Burnley” was flown over the Etihad Stadium through the Manchester City v Burnley match on Monday evening.

The noise of the “disgraceful” aircraft was picked up by Sky Sports activities as it circled the ground moments soon after players on the two teams took a knee in help of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Our sister paper The Mirror reviews that is it unclear if the players noticed the plane, which flew close to through the initial 10 minutes of the English Premier League match.

City star Raheem Sterling is amid the players who has vocally supported Black Lives Matter. The England global was sitting in the VIP seats with the other City substitutes at the Etihad when the plane flew overhead.

Burnley have also supported the motion, which has grown in response to the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US.

Burnley captain Ben Mee mentioned soon after the game, which his side misplaced five-, that the players had heard “whispers” that some thing could have been planned and that he was embarrassed by the scene.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to fly that around the stadium. It is not what we are about. They have missed what we are trying to achieve,” mentioned Mee, who started his job with City.

“These men and women require to come into the 21st century and educate themselves. They do not signify what we are about, the club is about, the players are about and the bulk of supporters are about.





(Picture: Getty Photographs)



“I have heard it is a smaller quantity that have organized this and I hope it does not take place once more. I do not want to associate it with my club. I do not want to see this in the game.

“It is not appropriate. We absolutely condemn it. These men and women can discover and be taught what Black Lives Matter is attempting to obtain.”

A statement from Burnley study: “Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of people accountable for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

“We want to make it clear that people accountable are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will get the job done entirely with the authorities to recognize people accountable and take suitable action.

“The club has a proud record of doing work with all genders, religions and faiths by its award-winning Neighborhood scheme, and stands towards racism of any type.

“We are entirely behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League video games undertaken because Undertaking Restart, our players and football employees willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”

Football supporters on Twitter have been speedy to criticise people accountable for the disrespectful stunt, labelling it the two “disgraceful” and “embarrassing”.

Football as a complete has been extensively praised up until eventually this stage for the way in which it has supported the motion.

Gamers in the leading flight, which includes referees, have all taken a knee in advance of just about every match as a present of solidarity.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold also wore a pair of boots with the phrases Black Lives Matter written on them for the Merseyside Derby on Sunday.

Posting an picture of the boots on Twitter, Alexander-Arnold wrote: “Do your speaking on the pitch’. I have generally loved that sentiment. But now we require to talk up in other approaches as very well.

“Tonight my boots will carry the message Black Lives Matter. It can no longer just be our feet wherever we express ourselves.

“We have to use our profile, the platforms we have and the spotlight that shines on us to say, it really is for meaningful modify.

“The program is broken, it really is stacked towards sections of our society and we all have a duty to resolve it.”

The boots are to be auctioned off with the income raised going to the Nelson Mandela Basis.