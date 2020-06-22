PGA Championship Given Green Light For San Francisco’s Harding Park In August, But Without Fans – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The PGA of America announced Monday it was going ahead with ideas to hold skilled golf’s 1st main championship of the yr — the PGA Championship — at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park program in August, but it will be played without having followers on the program.

The choice to perform the championship without having followers lining the program was manufactured in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco.

“We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on,’” mentioned PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in a information release. “In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.”

Although San Francisco has been gradually lifting a lot of of the restrictions place into area in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, massive gatherings are even now off limits.

“We are thrilled to welcome the PGA Championship to San Francisco,” mentioned San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “We are able to safely take this step toward reopening because of the ongoing sacrifices of our citizens, the continued committed work of our healthcare workers and the early action we took to battle COVID-19.”

PGA officials mentioned they would carry on to check COVID-19 developments and perform in concert with state, neighborhood and the Centers for Condition Management & Prevention in the weeks ahead of and for the duration of the tournament scheduled for Aug. three-9.

As of Sunday, San Francisco well being officials mentioned that three,185 neighborhood residents have examined beneficial for COVID-19 due to the fact the outbreak started with 48 deaths.

“We’d like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place,” Waugh mentioned. “While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy.”

The PGA Tour finished its 2nd tournament due to the fact restarting perform. Webb Simpson won the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island Sunday, shooting a blistering 5 birdies in a 6-hole stretch on the ultimate round back 9.

Simpson won the U.S. Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club in 2012. Ironically, The U.S. Open has been scheduled to finish on Father’s Day just about every yr due to the fact 1976, but it was moved to September this yr due to the fact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the coming days, individuals who bought tickets straight from the PGA of America will be contacted to facilitate refunds. Updates will be posted at pgachampionship.com and on social media @PGAChampionship.

Individuals who bought tickets from a secondary market place platform other than pgachampionship.com must get hold of that internet site straight. The PGA of America will be unable to procedure refunds for individuals tickets.

The 2020 PGA Championship – the 1st in the PGA of America’s landmark 11-yr media rights agreement with and ESPN – will attribute Sports activities, ESPN and ESPN+ combining to provide an unprecedented quantity of broadcast and digital coverage.

7 of the previous 10 winners of the PGA Championship went on to develop into No. one in the Official Globe Golf Ranking, like Brooks Koepka, who won his 2nd consecutive PGA Championship in Might 2019 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The two-time defending PGA Champion will use the season’s first men’s main championship to bid for background, as he’ll seek out to develop into the 1st player to win the exact same main 3 consecutive instances due to the fact Australia’s Peter Thomson claimed 3 straight Open Championships from 1954-56.